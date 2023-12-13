Liverpool leave a host of senior players behind for Union Saint-Gilloise clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Liverpool leave a host of senior players behind for Union Saint-Gilloise clash

By Press Association
Trent Alexander-Arnold has not travelled to Belgium (Mike Egerton/PA)
Trent Alexander-Arnold has not travelled to Belgium (Mike Egerton/PA)

Liverpool have travelled to Belgium with just 12 recognised first-team senior players for their Europa League dead rubber against Union Saint-Gilloise.

With Manchester United visiting Anfield on Sunday manager Jurgen Klopp has left behind Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah from the team which beat Crystal Palace last weekend.

However, he has retained the likes of Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo, Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch, while 20-year-old Jarell Quansah, who has already made 12 appearances this season, and winger Ben Doak, who has also featured in the Europa League and Premier League, are likely to get starts – as will second-choice goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

It means there are 10 youngsters, all aged between 18 and 21, who have travelled with a chance of action in Brussels as all of them bar Lewis Koumas, son of former West Brom, Tranmere and Wigan midfielder Jason, have made at least one first-team appearance.

Included in that number is 19-year-old Kaide Gordon, who played four times in 2020-21 but has missed most of the last 18 months through injury.