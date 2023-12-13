Liverpool leave a host of senior players behind for Union Saint-Gilloise clash

Liverpool have travelled to Belgium with just 12 recognised first-team senior players for their Europa League dead rubber against Union Saint-Gilloise.

With Manchester United visiting Anfield on Sunday manager Jurgen Klopp has left behind Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah from the team which beat Crystal Palace last weekend.

However, he has retained the likes of Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo, Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch, while 20-year-old Jarell Quansah, who has already made 12 appearances this season, and winger Ben Doak, who has also featured in the Europa League and Premier League, are likely to get starts – as will second-choice goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

It means there are 10 youngsters, all aged between 18 and 21, who have travelled with a chance of action in Brussels as all of them bar Lewis Koumas, son of former West Brom, Tranmere and Wigan midfielder Jason, have made at least one first-team appearance.

Included in that number is 19-year-old Kaide Gordon, who played four times in 2020-21 but has missed most of the last 18 months through injury.