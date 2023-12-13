Ozan Tufan nets winner as Hull come from behind to beat slumping Middlesbrough

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Ozan Tufan nets winner as Hull come from behind to beat slumping Middlesbrough

By Press Association
Ozan Tufan, left, netted the winner for Hull (Martin Rickett/PA)
Ozan Tufan, left, netted the winner for Hull (Martin Rickett/PA)

Substitute Ozan Tufan’s winner eight minutes from time completed a memorable turnaround to earn Hull a 2-1 win at Middlesbrough.

Boro had led at half-time courtesy of Emmanuel Latte Lath’s seventh goal of the season in the sixth minute.

But Middlesbrough, who have now lost four of their last five matches, failed to capitalise further on a poor Tigers first half.

And Hull, making the most of vital substitutions by head coach Liam Rosenior, responded fittingly to win it when Liam Delap’s goal with 21 minutes to go was followed by Tufan’s fifth of the campaign.

The win lifted Hull back to level on points with sixth-placed Sunderland, with Middlesbrough now six points further back in 13th.

The return of Isaiah Jones initially injected fresh life into Middlesbrough after the weekend’s disappointment of losing at home to Ipswich.

And he was involved in the opening goal to put Hull on the back foot after back-to-back defeats themselves.

After Sam Greenwood and Lukas Engel’s link up play down the left, Jones’ effort was blocked and the opportunity fell to Latte Lath to finish low and beyond Ryan Allsop.

A few minutes later Allsop was equal to another effort from Latte Lath before the Tigers recorded their only shot on target of the opening period. Aaron Connolly’s effort curled into the arms of Seny Dieng from distance.

Jones, who missed the defeat to Ipswich through injury, should have scored the second soon after. He was played in behind full-back Lewie Coyle but when faced with just Allsop to beat he failed to find the target from 12 yards out.

Middlesbrough controlled possession for much of the first half and Jones’ pace and direct running was a huge factor.

But Hull, in need of a lift after losing talismanic winger Jaden Philogene to a knee injury, were still in it when the game restarted.

Tyler Morton curled an effort high and wide from distance to raise a few more concerns among the Teesside crowd.

And after Greenwood went close to increasing the lead with a curling 30-yard free-kick that flew away from the right-hand post, Hull got their rewards.

Jacob Greaves flicked on a corner at the near post and Delap was left unmarked to nod in the equaliser to end a run of four games without a goal.

That sparked Middlesbrough briefly back to life. Allsop had to hold a header from Matt Crooks moments after Greenwood had been denied in a crowded area.

But Hull, who brought five subs on in the space of 16 minutes starting before the equaliser, showed greater desire to get the win and three players from the bench combined to win it.

Ruben Vinagre got beyond Anfernee Dijksteel to drill a low cross which Dan Barlaser made a mess of in the box, and Greg Docherty rolled back for Tufan to hit first time beyond Dieng in the 82nd minute.

There was still time for Middlesbrough to almost grab a point, but Rav van den Berg shot wide inside a crowded box before the final whistle was blown.