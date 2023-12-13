Last-gasp Olly Scott winner helps Aldershot edge past League Two Stockport

Vanarama National League high-flyers Aldershot booked an FA Cup third round trip to West Brom after edging to a dramatic late 1-0 replay win at Stockport.

The Sky Bet League Two leaders were sent crashing out of the competition thanks to substitute Olly Scott’s 88th-minute winner.

Stockport started well with Kyle Wootton seeing a 20-yard strike clip the top of the crossbar after 70 seconds.

Callum Camps then forced Shots’ goalkeeper Jordi van Stappershoef into a superb diving save.

At the other end, County keeper Ben Hinchliffe produced a point-blank save to deny Jack Barham.

Van Stappershoef made a decent stop to thwart Wootton as the hosts continued to press for an opener.

Aldershot threatened soon after the restart when Hinchliffe had to be alert to keep out Barham’s glancing header.

Hinchliffe then brilliantly thwarted Josh Stokes as the visitors – who sit 30 places below Stockport in the pyramid – enjoyed their best spell.

The game looked to be heading for extra-time until Scott pounced from close range after a bout of head tennis in the Stockport goalmouth.