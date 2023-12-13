Last-gasp Olly Scott winner helps Aldershot edge past League Two Stockport

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Last-gasp Olly Scott winner helps Aldershot edge past League Two Stockport

By Press Association
Aldershot shocked League Two leaders Stockport in the FA Cup second round replay (Tim Goode/PA)
Vanarama National League high-flyers Aldershot booked an FA Cup third round trip to West Brom after edging to a dramatic late 1-0 replay win at Stockport.

The Sky Bet League Two leaders were sent crashing out of the competition thanks to substitute Olly Scott’s 88th-minute winner.

Stockport started well with Kyle Wootton seeing a 20-yard strike clip the top of the crossbar after 70 seconds.

Callum Camps then forced Shots’ goalkeeper Jordi van Stappershoef into a superb diving save.

At the other end, County keeper Ben Hinchliffe produced a point-blank save to deny Jack Barham.

Van Stappershoef made a decent stop to thwart Wootton as the hosts continued to press for an opener.

Aldershot threatened soon after the restart when Hinchliffe had to be alert to keep out Barham’s glancing header.

Hinchliffe then brilliantly thwarted Josh Stokes as the visitors – who sit 30 places below Stockport in the pyramid – enjoyed their best spell.

The game looked to be heading for extra-time until Scott pounced from close range after a bout of head tennis in the Stockport goalmouth.