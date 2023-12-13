Tommy Widdrington ‘absolutely delighted’ with Aldershot’s victory at Stockport

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tommy Widdrington ‘absolutely delighted’ with Aldershot’s victory at Stockport

By Press Association
Tommy Widdrington was delighted with Aldershot’s display at Stockport (Nigel French/PA)
Tommy Widdrington was delighted with Aldershot’s display at Stockport (Nigel French/PA)

Overjoyed Aldershot boss Tommy Widdrington felt his Vanarama National League high-flyers were worthy FA Cup second-round replay winners at Stockport after the visitors sealed a dramatic 1-0 victory.

The game looked to be heading towards extra-time at the home of the Sky Bet League Two leaders, only for substitute Olly Scott to slam home an 88th-minute winner from close range.

That goal booked Widdrington’s men a third-round trip to Championship outfit West Brom early in the new year.

“I’m absolutely delighted for all the lads, they’ve worked so hard for this,” beamed Widdrington. “To be honest I thought we deserved to win the game.

“Over the 90 minutes, we created some great chances and we also produced some brilliant last-ditch defending. We knew it would be tough here.

“Dave has got Stockport playing some great football and they’re up there in League Two for a reason.

“I’m delighted for everyone, though, the fans, the players and everyone at the club.

“The lads have been given an opportunity and they’ve taken it. To a man, they’ve all run themselves into the ground tonight. And that’s against a team packed with quality all over the park.

“On another day we might have scored more than the one goal, but just the one will do. Particularly coming so late, that helped us.

“It wasn’t the prettiest of finishes, but as I say, I think we deserved it overall and we’ve got another terrific day to look forward to now.”

Stockport went closest in the first half when Kyle Wootton’s first-time strike clipped the top of the crossbar early on.

However, the hosts struggled to create much of note in the second period.

Despite their lofty position in League Two, Scott’s late winner appears to have put the cap on a miserable few weeks for Stockport as they are now winless in six matches in all competitions.

Boss Dave Challinor was left furious by the result. He said: “I don’t want anyone to feel sorry for any of our players after that.

“I’ve been a manager for 14 years now, and I’ve never felt as embarrassed as I do right now.

“We were nowhere near good enough, and that’s a huge worry for me, a huge concern given the games we’ve got coming up in the next few weeks. We were absolutely miles off it all night.

“With respect, we were running over teams like this two years ago in the National League, but that’s not been the case in these two games.

“There was a lack of everything out there – a lack of willing to get on the ball, to pass the ball and to attempt to get behind their defence.

“Every single part of our game has to improve before Saturday’s game against Sutton, because that was as bad a performance I’ve endured during my time here.

“The goal at the end summed it up – the defending was shambolic.”