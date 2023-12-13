Liam Rosenior pleased substitutes changed game as Hull beat Middlesbrough

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Liam Rosenior pleased substitutes changed game as Hull beat Middlesbrough

By Press Association
Liam Rosenior’s side came from behind at the Riverside Stadium (Martin Rickett/PA)
Liam Rosenior’s side came from behind at the Riverside Stadium (Martin Rickett/PA)

Hull head coach Liam Rosenior hailed the impact of his substitutes that helped earn a 2-1 win at Middlesbrough.

With Boro leading on the hour courtesy of Emmanuel Latte Lath’s seventh goal of the season in the sixth minute, Rosenior made changes at the Riverside Stadium.

The triple introduction of Ruben Vinagre, Adama Traore and Ozan Tufan was followed by Liam Delap’s equaliser with 21 minutes remaining.

And after Greg Docherty and Sean McLoughlin were introduced from the bench in the seven minutes that followed, the stage was set for the visitors’ winner.

Vinagre’s run and cross led to Docherty passing into the path of Tufan to fire in his side’s second in the 82nd minute to lift Hull level on points with sixth-placed Sunderland in the Championship table.

Rosenior, who revealed winger Jaden Philogene will be sidelined for six weeks with a knee injury, said: “It certainly feels better now than it felt at half-time. I have spoken to the players a lot, and this was the first time in the year we had lost two in a row.

“And it was always going to be difficult to come back from a goal down against a very good team. I said at half-time it was about character and resilience. We showed how much it meant to us. This was a huge step for us tonight.

“That was probably the worst first half we have played in a long time. I have got a young team, an exciting team, a team that doesn’t have much experience of the Championship.

“The subs made a massive difference. Tufan was outstanding, Vinagre, Docherty, McLoughlin, Adama, every single sub had a positive impact on the game and that is a good sign.

“That is the lesson for this group, when every player’s engaged, from 1-20, and I changed system four times in the game, then it is down to the players and they showed that when things are up against us we have the spirit and determination.”

This was Middlesbrough’s third successive defeat, and their fourth in five. Having taken the lead through Latte Lath, and looked in control throughout the first half, there was clearly frustration.

Boro head coach Michael Carrick said: “I thought we played ever so well. Against a good team, we gave them next to nothing, played some really good football, looked dangerous and had so many opportunities.

“Bitterly disappointed. I’d have been bitterly disappointed with a draw after that to be honest with all the good things that I saw in the game. It’s one of them things.

“It’s the way it’s gone. We need to be that bit more ruthless but I thought we gave them hardly anything in the game. We didn’t let them have much. I thought the second goal would come but we just didn’t quite have that quality with our last pass or finish to make it count.

“I thought there was a spark tonight. I don’t think we need a spark. I thought the performance was there, so in terms of a spark, no. I thought the boys did a lot of good things and we’ll take a lot of confidence from it.”