Mark Robins believes Coventry are growing in stature after draw with Southampton

By Press Association
Mark Robins believes Coventry are growing in stature and confidence after the home draw with Southampton (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Mark Robins claimed Coventry are growing in stature after their 1-1 draw against Southampton.

The Sky Blues opened the scoring through Haji Wright before they were pegged back by substitute Samuel Edozie to stretch their unbeaten run to 13 games.

“You can see that we are growing in stature and confidence,” said Robins. “Four points from two tough home games is really pleasing.

“They had more possession in the first half. They are a quality team, but we worked really hard out of possession and there were not many chances in the first half.

“There was little between the teams in terms of chances created. We spoke at half-time about keeping the ball a bit more and we did that much better.

“We got more chances, grew in confidence, got the goal – a brilliant goal. Haji got into a good position, took the extra touch and you can see him growing in confidence.

“We worked hard in possession, out of possession, there were some good performances, but we were out of position for their goal.

“I think the way we played will give us a lot of confidence and it was a deserved point.

“The players are starting to look like they know each other now, they work really hard and they get that little bit of confidence.

“We try and keep people together and the performances have been really good, some play tonight was outstanding.”

Southampton boss Russell Martin claimed he and his team can only focus on themselves as they fell 12 points behind Ipswich in the race for the Sky Bet Championship automatic promotion places.

He said: “Just focus on ourselves and keep growing. I’m really proud of where the team is now, there’s been some frustrating results in that run, Rotherham draw, Huddersfield draw, then we’ve won games late.

“I’m really proud of the players, our job is to continue to grow, focus on ourselves and see where it takes us. Any other season, the last seven or eight, we’d be in the top two or within one or two points, so we can’t impact that. Two teams have made an incredible start.

“They score more goals than us, is the one thing they have over us at the minute. We don’t put games to bed, we should score a couple tonight but we don’t, and that’s the next step for us.

“I thought we were really good tonight, against a really good, well organised team. I felt their only chances were going to come from pouncing on a mistake, they scored from a goal that came from that and they had a couple of moments in transition.

“The reaction to going 1-0 down, because we haven’t been behind for a while, was fantastic. The subs had a brilliant impact.

“The last 10 minutes became really open because they’re trying to win, we’re trying to win, nobody was hanging on.”