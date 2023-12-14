Man City’s treble, Europe’s Ryder Cup, Verstappen dominant – 2023 in pictures

It has been another eventful year of sporting action.

Manchester City completed the treble, Europe regained the Ryder Cup and Max Verstappen was once again a dominant winner of the Formula One world championship.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the last 12 months through a selection of sporting pictures.

Gerwyn Price donned a pair of ear defenders to block out the Alexandra Palace crowd at the PDC World Championships in January (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Lewis Hamilton, pictured during the Bahrain Grand Prix in March. The Mercedes driver went on to finish third in the Formula One driver standings (David Davies/PA)

Runners and riders make the water jump during The Ultima Handicap Chase on day one of the Cheltenham Festival in March (David Davies for the Jockey Club/PA)

England players celebrate after winning the Women’s Finalissima at Wembley in April. The Lionesses beat Brazil 4-2 on penalties following a 1-1 draw in normal time (Bradley Collyer/PA)

A Just Stop Oil protester jumps on the table and throws orange powder during the match between Robert Milkins against Joe Perry during day three of the World Snooker Championship at the Crucible. A female protester was stopped from attacking the match between Mark Allen and Fan Zhengyi by referee Olivier Marteel on the other table (Mike Egerton/PA)

Sifan Hassan celebrates winning the women’s London Marathon (John Walton/PA)

Luca Brecel kisses the trophy after winning the World Snooker Championship in May. The Belgian beat Mark Selby 18-15 and became the first player from mainland Europe to win the competition at the Crucible (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Lauren Price (right) strikes Kirstie Bavington in the inaugural British female welterweight championship bout in Birmingham. Price won by unanimous decision (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Erling Haaland was named Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year in May. In August he was also crowned Professional Footballers’ Association Player of the Year after an outstanding debut season with Manchester City, scoring 52 goals in all competitions (John Walton/PA)

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City celebrate with a parade through the streets of Manchester in June after completing the treble (Danny Lawson/PA)

England’s Jonny Bairstow removes a Just Stop Oil protester from the pitch during day one of the second Ashes Test at Lord’s (Mike Egerton/PA)

Zharnel Hughes wins the men’s 100m during day one of the UK Athletics Championships in rainy Manchester in July (Martin Rickett/PA)

England’s Chris Woakes celebrates with Mark Wood after hitting the winning runs to win the third Ashes Test at Headingley (Mike Egerton/PA)

Carlos Alcaraz with the men’s singles trophy following his victory over Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final (John Walton/PA)

England’s Stuart Broad and fiancee Mollie King with their daughter Annabella after the final day of the Ashes. Broad had announced his decision to retire from cricket two days earlier and managed a dream finish to his England career, taking the final two wickets to draw the series 2-2 (John Walton/PA)

Queen Letizia of Spain (centre left) and players celebrate after the team beat England 1-0 to win the Women’s World Cup final at Stadium Australia in August (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Italy’s Gianmarco Tamberi (left) and and Morocco’s Soufiane El Bakkali (right) celebrate their respective World Athletics Championships gold medals in the men’s high jump and 3,000m steeplechase by entering the water jump in Budapest (Martin Rickett/PA)

Great Britain’s Josh Kerr (centre) celebrates after stunning Jakob Ingebrigtsen to win the men’s 1500m final at the World Athletics Championships (Martin Rickett/PA)

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen competing in his home race at the Netherlands Grand Prix in Zandvoort. Verstappen went on to win the Formula One title with a record 19 wins from 22 races (Tim Goode/PA)

Tom Curry (left) makes head-on-head contact with Argentina’s Juan Mallia in England’s Rugby World Cup opener in Marseille in September, earning him a red card and a two-match ban (Mike Egerton/PA)

Andy Murray celebrates after beating Switzerland’s Leandro Riedi during Great Britain’s Davis Cup group-stage match in Manchester (Martin Rickett/PA)

Team Europe celebrate after retaining the Solheim Cup thanks to a dramatic 14-14 draw with the United States at Finca Cortesin (John Walton/PA)

Europe’s Rory McIlroy was involved in an angry exchange, which spilled over into the car park, with Joe LaCava, caddie of United States’ Patrick Cantlay (Mike Egerton/PA)

European captain Luke Donald and players hold the Ryder Cup after completing a 16.5-11.5 victory over the United States in Rome (David Davies/PA)

Wales’ Louis Rees-Zammit scores his side’s fourth try of the game against Georgia in their Rugby World Cup pool C match in October. Wales went on to reach the quarter-finals (David Davies/PA)

England’s Ollie Lawrence consoles Fiji’s Waisea Nayacalevu after their Rugby World Cup quarter-final at the Stade Velodrome. England went on to finish third in the tournament (Mike Egerton/PA)

Frankie Dettori celebrates after winning the Qipco Champion Stakes on King Of Steel at Ascot in the final ride of his career in Britain (John Walton/PA)

Captain Siya Kolisi lifts the Webb Ellis Cup alongside his South Africa team-mates after their 12-11 victory over New Zealand in the Rugby World Cup final (David Davies/PA)