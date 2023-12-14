Aberdeen got their European rewards against Eintracht Frankfurt, claims Barry Robson

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson claimed his side should get more credit for their performances in Europe this season after a superb Europa Conference League victory over Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Dons set up in a solid defensive shape and soaked up wave after wave of pressure before Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes combined with Shayden Morris and slid home the opening goal four minutes before half-time.

The Dons remained sound defensively and survived a couple of hairy moments before substitute Ester Sokler sent a powerful high finish past substitute goalkeeper Jens Grahl to seal the win against a Frankfurt side who thrashed Bayern Munich 5-1 at the weekend.

The Dons finished their Group G campaign on six points following their first victory in an eight-game European run.

“I’ve said before we’ve not got what we’ve deserved for what we’ve put into this European campaign,” Robson said. “We’ve only lost two games, and one of them here was in the 92nd minute.

“For me, the players have performed so well and I’m so glad they got that win because they’ve deserved more points than what we’ve got in Europe.

“Scottish football should see what we’ve done this year. We’ve had some stick and rightly so at times, but it’s not easy fighting on three fronts and we’ve done it so well.

“After European games we’ve had four away games, and at one point we played seven games out of eight away from home as well. It’s the emotion these games take out of you.

“We’ve scored 10 goals in Europe, and that’s not easy to do against that quality of opposition.”

Robson’s team selection, with eight changes from the side that started the win over Hearts at the weekend, more than hinted towards the Dons having an eye on Sunday’s Viaplay Cup final against Rangers.

“The boys who came in have been excellent and it was the same in Helsinki,” the Dons boss said.

“We got some other players on at the right times to give us a helping hand.

“The boys should be proud – playing in European group games is so memorable.

“Every single one of them works hard in training, every day. They’re a good group, they’re together, and we just have to try to find a way to perform well.”