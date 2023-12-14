Former Turkish club president Faruk Koca given permanent ban for referee attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Turkish club president Faruk Koca given permanent ban for referee attack

By Press Association
Former MKE Ankaragucu president Faruk Koca, centre right, has been banned after hitting a referee (Abdurrahman Antakyali/Depo Photos via AP)
Former MKE Ankaragucu president Faruk Koca has been handed a permanent ban by the Turkish Football Federation for punching referee Halil Umut Meler.

Meler was approached and hit in the face by Koca following Monday night’s Super Lig match between Ankaragucu and Caykur Rizespor.

Koca was subsequently arrested and the TFF, in announcing a host of disciplinary measures on its official website on Thursday night, said the 59-year-old has been banned in response to the incident, which has made headlines across the world.

Referee Halil Umut Meler, left, falls down after being punched by Ankaragucu president Faruk Koca. (Abdurrahman Antakyali/AP)

Meler had sent off one player from each side before Rizespor equalised in the seventh minute of injury time to force a 1-1 draw, with Koca running onto the pitch after the game before hitting the referee, who was then kicked by another person while on the ground.

Meler left hospital on Wednesday after being treated for injuries, including a small fracture under his eye.

The country’s justice minister, Yilmaz Tunc, said on his X account on Tuesday that Koca had been arrested “for injuring and threatening a public servant due to his public duty”. Koca later announced his resignation as president via the Ankaragucu website.

Matches across all of Turkey’s leagues were suspended following the assault and it has since been confirmed by the TFF – which has also fined Ankaragucu £54,000 and ordered them to play five games behind closed doors among a number of sanctions following the incident – that they will resume next Tuesday.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino condemned the attack on Thursday, telling Sky Sports News: “Enough is enough and this has to stop. I was shocked when I saw the images like everyone else.

“You can be excited at a match and you can feel for a team but there is no way we can accept anything like that to happen.”