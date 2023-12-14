Philippe Clement expects ‘amazing season’ if Rangers stick together

Rangers manager Philippe Clement backed his side to have an “amazing season” if they show the same togetherness that helped them to a 3-2 win over Real Betis in Seville.

Kemar Roofe’s 78th-minute winner sent an under-strength Rangers into the last 16 of the Europa League.

The Light Blues twice took the lead in the first half through Abdallah Sima and Cyriel Dessers but they were heading for the Conference League knockout stages before Roofe’s late goal inflicted a first home defeat of the season on Real Betis.

Clement told Rangers TV: “It’s an amazing evening. I am really proud of the boys, they way they stuck together, the way they were brave. The things I asked – to be brave, to go with our football, create chances, score good goals, and a real top team mentality.

“That’s what we need to build on over the next couple of months. If they stick together like this every three days, you always have an amazing season.”

It was Rangers’ first away victory against Spanish opposition.

Clement said: “This is a big reference and statement also, for them and the outside, that if everyone is into the story and working hard, we are a really hard team to beat, even for top-class teams like Betis, who are in really good form and played a really good game against Real Madrid last week and could have won.

“It was the first loss in their home stadium this season. And it was also a game we had to win, a lot of pressure and the players dealt really well with it.”

The Belgian remains unbeaten in 13 games as Rangers manager and can lift his first piece of silverware in Scotland when his side take on Aberdeen in the Viaplay Cup final this weekend.

“It was a really important evening and a moment to enjoy but not for too long,” he said. “We have a really big game on Sunday.

“I am also happy for all the fans who were here because the support was incredible, during the game, after the game. So I hope they put Hampden Park on fire, but not on fire with pyro, just with songs and the noise.”