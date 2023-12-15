Football rumours: Manchester United exit options for Casemiro

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Football rumours: Manchester United exit options for Casemiro

By Press Association
Casemiro could leave Old Trafford (Richard Sellers/PA)
Casemiro could leave Old Trafford (Richard Sellers/PA)

What the papers say

The potential ins and outs at Manchester United continue to keep the rumour mill turning with Brazil midfielder Casemiro at the heart of the speculation. According to The Sun, via French outlet Sports Zone, Paris St Germain are keen on the 31-year-old with Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal also interested.

There appears less interest among clubs in ending Jadon Sancho’s time at Old Trafford. The Sun says Manchester United are finding it hard to find a buyer willing to match the 23-year-old’s wages.

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United – Premier League – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Jadon Sancho is out of favour at Manchester United (PA)

One former United player has teased a potential playing return on social media after leaving in the summer. The Daily Mirror reports David De Gea, 33, posted an Instagram message saying “Work, work, work” having been linked with Newcastle or even a shock return to Old Trafford.

Defender Tosin Adarabioyo’s return from injury at Fulham is attracting potential suitors. The Daily Mail says the 26-year-old is catching the eye having almost left for Monaco or Tottenham in the summer.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Arsenal v Juventus – Friendly Match – Emirates Stadium
Arsenal defender Cedric Soares could head for Spain (PA)

Cedric Soares: Arsenal’s Portuguese defender, 32, is catching the of Villarreal, says ESPN.

Kendry Paez: The 16-year-old Ecuador midfielder has trained with Chelsea according to The Daily Telegraph, having signed from Independiente del Valle in the summer ahead of a move on his 18th birthday.