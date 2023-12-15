Everton boss Sean Dyche insists he does not expect an ovation on Burnley return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Everton boss Sean Dyche insists he does not expect an ovation on Burnley return

By Press Association
Sean Dyche is likely to get a warm welcome as he returns to Burnley on Saturday (Richard Sellers/PA)
Sean Dyche is likely to get a warm welcome as he returns to Burnley on Saturday (Richard Sellers/PA)

Sean Dyche feels he earned the respect of Burnley fans but insists an ovation is not necessary as he returns to Turf Moor this weekend.

The Everton manager remains a firm favourite with Clarets supporters after a highly impressive decade with their club in which he won two promotions, finished seventh in the Premier League and qualified for Europe.

He is likely to get a huge welcome as takes his current side to his former stomping ground on Saturday, but he modestly claims there is no need.

Sean Dyche at Turf Moor
Dyche spent a decade in charge at Turf Moor (Jon Super/PA)

Dyche said: “That’s up to them, we’ll see, but I don’t expect anything of anyone.

“But I think I earned the right with the Burnley fans and I think I’m beginning to earn the right with the Evertonians.

“I think it takes time, I’ve always believed that. I’m willing to earn it, I’m willing to put the hard yards in myself. I don’t just ask it of the team, but we’ll wait and see.”

Such is the esteem in which Dyche is held in Burnley that he still has a pub named after him close to the stadium.

“I’ll pop in my pub obviously,” he said sarcastically at his pre-match press conference. “People think it’s mine but it’s not!”

The Royal Dyche pub
There is pub near Turf Moor named after the former Clarets boss (Richard Sellers/PA)

Dyche left Burnley as they slipped towards relegation in April 2022. They have since returned to the top flight under Vincent Kompany after winning the Sky Bet Championship last season, but have found the going tough, collecting just eight points from their opening 16 games.

Dyche said: “They had a fantastic season last season and I saw Vincent at one of the LMA (League Managers Association) dos and commended him on the work that they’ve done.

“They’ve spent money, but how do you buy players who are game-ready for the Premier League? It’s not easy.

“Then you’ve got to develop. You’ve got to mould it, you’ve got to form it, you’ve got to produce a team that can win.

“It’s a massive challenge for anyone going up and I’m told from colleagues who are in the Championship that the gap’s got bigger. It’s even harder to make that jump.”

Lewis Dobbin celebrates scoring against Chelsea
Dyche's Toffees have won their last three games (Peter Byrne/PA)

Dyche will push sentiment aside as he looks for Everton, who were hit with a 10-point deduction last month, to build on the three-game winning run that has lifted them out of the relegation zone.

He said: “The form was good before, but it’s about winning and that really comes down to taking your chances.

“We have done that in these games recently. We’ve created a lot and we’ve taken them, and we’ve kept clean sheets.

“So that’s the mixture every football manager and every player should want. We’ve got to keep working hard to get that to continue.”