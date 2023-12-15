Essex exploring possibility of Jahid Ahmed having access to racism report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Essex exploring possibility of Jahid Ahmed having access to racism report

By Press Association
Essex is exploring whether it can grant former player Jahid Ahmed sight of the sections of the full independent report into racism which relate to him (House of Commons/PA)

Essex are consulting with their legal team on whether they can grant former player Jahid Ahmed access to the sections of the full independent report on racism at the club which relate to him.

Allegations of racial discrimination from Ahmed, along with Zoheb Sharif and Maurice Chambers, led to Essex commissioning Katharine Newton KC to investigate back in 2021.

Newton’s summary report was published last Friday and found former Essex players including Ahmed, were subject to racist abuse and discriminatory treatment during their time at the club.

Ahmed called earlier this week for the right to see the full report, or at least those sections relevant to his experience at the club, and told the PA news agency it would help bring him “some closure” on the matter.

Essex say they are looking into the possibility of sharing with him those relevant sections.

“We understand Jahid’s desire for closure and how the report feeds into this, but we have to consider that we have a duty of care to everyone named,” a club spokesperson said in a statement issued to PA.

“We’re exploring Jahid seeing the parts of the report that relate to him. We’ve taken his thoughts on board and spoken to his lawyer, and we are now consulting with our legal team.

“There are legal considerations for us to take into account with him seeing the full report, but we’ll continue to have conversations to see if we can facilitate it.”

Ahmed said earlier this week: “I would like to see the full details of what was said. I have been fighting on that for two years now, surely I deserve to see the full report to satisfy myself ‘this is what you’ve done’?”

Newton’s summary report found Ahmed was referred to as a “curry muncher” and was asked by a team-mate “would you bomb us?” following the discovery of two car bombs in central London.

While the report also upheld that Ahmed was told in front of team-mates that he was being sent out on loan, Newton found this to be poor man-management rather than an act of discrimination.

She also did not agree that the decision to release him was because of his race or religion.