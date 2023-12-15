Philippe Clement urges Rangers to stay humble ahead of Aberdeen clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Philippe Clement urges Rangers to stay humble ahead of Aberdeen clash

By Press Association
Philippe Clement wants his side to stay humble (PA)
Philippe Clement wants his side to stay humble (PA)

Rangers manager Philippe Clement has told his players to park their Europa League heroics and stay humble ahead of Sunday’s Viaplay Cup final.

Rangers reached the last 16 of the competition when they beat Real Betis 3-2 in Seville on Thursday to claim top spot in Group G.

It was the first time a Rangers team had won an away game against Spanish opposition in Europe and a first home defeat of the season for a Betis side that had drawn with Real Madrid earlier in the month.

Clement has now gone 13 games unbeaten since replacing Michael Beale but the Belgian knows that silverware is the true litmus test for Rangers managers and he has the chance to succeed at the first attempt on Sunday.

Rangers take on an Aberdeen team that have taken seven points from the last four league encounters between the clubs.

The Dons secured a similar pre-Hampden boost on Thursday when they rounded off their Europa Conference League campaign with a 2-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt, the team that beat Rangers in the 2022 Europa League final.

When asked what his own side’s result and performance could do for his team going into Sunday’s match, Clement said: “Nothing. For me there’s no difference if we would have won or lost. It’s a different game.

“Of course it will give confidence but we need to keep our feet on the ground. It’s a totally different game, different opponents.

“But the biggest gain is everybody feels in the dressing room if they stick together and work hard that they get the rewards.

“But it stays one game of football. We are going to go really hard to win this first trophy but we need to be humble also.”

Clement did concede that Thursday’s win would set a new benchmark for his side.

“There were a lot of records to break,” said the former Genk, Club Brugge and Monaco manager, whose team took the lead three times against Betis, the final time through Kemar Roofe in the 78th minute.

“It’s a little bit like if you go to the Olympics and you do the high jump and you put the bar that high that everybody thinks ‘that’s impossible to do it’. And you jump over it.

“And that’s what the boys did, by doing the right things with and without the ball, being brave, never giving up and showing quality on the ball.

“This needs to be a reference for the rest of the season – to stick together and you see we can do amazing things together.”