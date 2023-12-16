Des Buckingham off the mark as Oxford beat Burton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Des Buckingham off the mark as Oxford beat Burton

By Press Association
General view of Oxford’s Kassam Stadium. (Adam Davy/PA)
General view of Oxford’s Kassam Stadium. (Adam Davy/PA)

Two goals from Ruben Rodrigues and one from Marcus McGuane gave Des Buckingham his first league win as Oxford boss in a 3-0 triumph against managerless Burton.

The Portuguese forward struck in the 25th minute, cutting in from the right to shoot past Max Crocombe following Cameron Brannagan’s cross-field pass.

Rodrigues made it two seven minutes from time, firing high into the net from 15 yards, before McGuane struck a brilliant long-range effort in the 89th minute to complete a comfortable win.

Gary Mills is in caretaker charge of Burton after Dino Maamria’s departure and he saw his team work hard but create little.

Josh Murphy missed an excellent early chance for the home side, heading a Rodrigues cross over from five yards.

Rodrigues headed into Crocombe’s hands, Murphy blazed over, and Stan Mills shot past the post from close range.

It was even more one-sided in the second half and Brannagan struck a brilliant 30-yard drive that came back off the post.

In one scramble, the U’s had four efforts blocked on the line before Mark Harris headed wide, and Crocombe also made a string of saves.