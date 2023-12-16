Peterborough up to second after beating struggling Fleetwood

Peterborough moved into the League One automatic-promotion places with a 1-0 win at Fleetwood.

Archie Collins netted the winner in the 42nd minute to lift Posh up to second, one point above Oxford.

The visitors could have been ahead in the second minute when Ricky-Jade Jones fired over from close range while Kwame Poku stung the palms of Jay Lynch in the Fleetwood goal moments later.

Posh finally got the breakthrough they deserved when Collins’ long-range effort appeared to take a deflection before flying past a helpless Lynch just before half-time.

United continued to dominate after the break and could have doubled their lead in the 51st minute when Lynch brilliantly stopped Jade-Jones’ close-range header.

Fleetwood’s best effort came in the 64th minute when Posh goalkeeper Nicholas Bilokapic pulled off a good save to keep out Maleace Asamoah’s curling effort.

Further chances fell to the visitors in the closing stages with Ephron Mason-Clark and Jade-Jones coming close to extending their lead as Darren Ferguson’s side made it five league games unbeaten and condemned Fleetwood to a sixth consecutive defeat in all competitions.