Ten-man Cambridge secures Neil Harris’ first victory as boss against Blackpool

By Press Association
Gassan Ahadme’s penalty won it for 10-man Cambridge against Blackpool (Simon Marper/PA)
Neil Harris secured his first victory as Cambridge boss with a 2-1 victory over Blackpool.

The visitors took the lead after 25 minutes through Jordan Rhodes, who was left unmarked to head home Karamoko Demeble’s free-kick.

Cambridge hit back seven minutes later when a fine James Brophy delivery found Gassan Ahadme. He was denied by Dan Grimshaw, but Elias Kachunga scrambled the ball home.

Jack Stevens was called on to keep Blackpool at bay, denying Dembele twice and then making an excellent save to push Sonny Carey’s shot from distance wide.

Instead it was the U’s who went ahead, Ahadme scoring from the penalty spot in the 44th minute after he had been brought down rounding goalkeeper Grimshaw.

Ahadme should have made it 3-1 but was denied by Grimshaw before Rhodes missed a huge chance to equalise after 61 minutes by firing wide from close range.

Home substitute George Thomas hit a post before the game twisted again 11 minutes from the end when Paul Digby was dismissed for Cambridge following a second yellow card.