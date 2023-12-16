Bruce Anderson misses late penalty as lowly Livingston held in Kilmarnock draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bruce Anderson misses late penalty as lowly Livingston held in Kilmarnock draw

By Press Association
Bruce Anderson missed a penalty for Livingston (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Bottom side Livingston wasted the chance to pick up a much-needed cinch Premiership win against Kilmarnock after Bruce Anderson missed a late penalty.

The Lions struggled to penetrate in a hard-fought encounter and Anderson failed to capitalise from 12 yards in the 82nd minute after Stuart Findlay was penalised for handball.

The only consolation for Livingston was that the draw at least stopped the run of seven-straight Premiership defeats.

Kilmarnock looked dangerous for spells in both halves but struggled to create any clearcut openings.

Livingston boss Davie Martindale was desperate to see a reaction from his team and it nearly came after 30 seconds.

Joel Nouble – back in the team following an injury – skinned Findlay at the corner flag and crossed for James Penrice at the back post.

Penrice was not able to make any contact but the ball broke for Ayo Obileye and the defender’s low drive was well saved by Will Dennis.

But Killie, helped by a strong tailwind, soon got to grips with the game.

Captain Kyle Vassell got on the end of a Liam Polworth free-kick but his diving header bounced past the post.

The striker then made space inside the box up against Obileye but his fierce drive was beaten away by Shamal George.

The visitors kept up the territorial pressure and defender Robbie Deas was next to test George but his tame header from a Dan Armstrong cross was comfortably held.

Kilmarnock started the second half strongly and had Livingston under pressure.

In a congested box, George spilled a Polworth corner and the ball fell to Vassell.

The striker struggled to find room for a shot and his effort rolled straight to George.

Armstrong was seeing much more of the ball on the right flank and was causing problems for the home team.

His cross was met by David Watson but the youngster glanced a header well over. Mikey Devlin and James Penrice were charged with trying to stop Armstrong but the playmaker continued to put menacing balls into the box.

Livingston survived and were then given a chance to break the deadlock from the penalty spot with eight minutes remaining.

Referee Willie Collum pointed to the spot after Findlay blocked Kurtis Guthrie’s attempt at an overhead kick by his hands.

VAR confirmed that decision but Anderson hit the outside of Dennis’ post.

Livingston continued to put the pressure on at the end but failed to find the elusive goal.