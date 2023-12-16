Leyton Orient hit back to stun 10-man Cheltenham at the death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Leyton Orient hit back to stun 10-man Cheltenham at the death

By Press Association
Ethan Galbraith scored a last-gasp winner for Leyton Orient (Rhianna Chadwick/PA).
Leyton Orient scored two late goals to come from behind to win 2-1 at 10-man Cheltenham.

Darrell Clarke’s improving Robins took the lead through Will Goodwin’s penalty, but Sean Long’s own goal in the 89th minute and Ethan Galbraith’s stoppage-time strike turned the game on its head.

Cheltenham started brightly, with Long turning Will Ferry’s low ball over the bar in the sixth minute.

The home side were reduced to 10 men after 18 minutes as Ben Williams was sent off for two yellow cards in as many minutes for fouls on Jordan Brown and Ruel Sotiriou.

Orient nearly capitalised as George Moncur saw a volley blocked in the six-yard box by Tom Pett and Darren Pratley’s header cannoned off the bar from Theo Archibald’s corner in the 34th minute.

Cheltenham regained the initiative in the second half, with Goodwin forcing Solomon Brynn into a diving save with a snapshot in the 62nd minute.

Their pressure paid off when Ferry was tripped by Pratley and Goodwin made no mistake with his penalty.

But substitute Shaq Forde’s shot was deflected into his own net by Long in the 89th minute and Galbraith won it with a shot from 22 yards in the fourth minute of time added on.