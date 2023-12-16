Joe Shaughnessy grabs dramatic Dundee winner at Ross County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Joe Shaughnessy grabs dramatic Dundee winner at Ross County

By Press Association
Joe Shaughnessy netted a dramatic winner for Dundee at Ross County (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Joe Shaughnessy grabbed a dramatic winner for Dundee with the last touch of the game as they won 1-0 at Ross County in the cinch Premiership.

It had looked like the points would be shared after an entertaining afternoon in Dingwall, where both sides had a number of chances.

The visitors were left celebrating, though, with the Dundee captain sparking joyous scenes in the away end.

Dundee’s Jordan McGhee was twice called into action in the first half to make important blocks, first to deny Ben Purrington’s back-post header from going in at close range and then to stop Simon Murray’s shot rolling into the net when he beat Trevor Carson.

It was by no means one-way traffic, though, as Dundee looked dangerous on the counter attack with Owen Beck and Luke McCowan proving to be two driving forces down the left flank.

Murray then had another golden chance right on the cusp of the break, cutting in from the left wing to forge a shooting opportunity only for Dundee stopper Carson to keep him out.

The second half continued where the first left off, with Ryan Leak blocking Amadou Bakayoko’s shot to make sure it did not trouble Ross Laidlaw.

Bakayoko should have found the back of the net in the 70th minute when he somehow conspired to head over the bar from just a yard or two out and he would go on to force a good save out of Laidlaw after cutting inside on his left foot on the edge of the box.

Going into the last 15 minutes, Dundee had a succession of corners to keep the pressure on their hosts, with deliveries being put right on top of Laidlaw and forcing him to deal with them through a crowd of bodies.

County would turn the tide in the closing stages, though, and Eamonn Brophy forced Carson into a good save – with James Brown putting the follow up over the bar as he ran in with a full head of steam.

Jack Baldwin thought he had made a crucial block to deny Dundee a winner when Beck weaved his way past a couple of defenders but there would be late drama as the visitors grabbed the winner in the seventh minute of stoppage time.

McCowan hit a direct free-kick from 20 yards out that smacked off the post and the ball bounced off Shaughnessy and into the back of the net with the referee blowing the full-time whistle as the celebrations were ongoing.