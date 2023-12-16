Bobby Thomas header denies Leeds chance to close on automatic promotion places

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bobby Thomas header denies Leeds chance to close on automatic promotion places

By Press Association
Bobby Thomas (second left) earned Coventry a draw (Ian Hodgson/PA)
Bobby Thomas (second left) earned Coventry a draw (Ian Hodgson/PA)

Leeds missed the chance to close the gap on the Championship’s automatic promotion places as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Coventry at Elland Road.

Second-placed Ipswich had drawn 2-2 at Norwich in the early kick off but Daniel Farke’s side failed to take advantage.

Crysencio Summerville opened the scoring with nearly an hour gone after being set up by Georginio Rutter.

Defender Bobby Thomas hit back with 66 minutes played as he rose highest to head home.

Leeds did not start at their usual fast pace which had seen them win seven Championship home matches in a row.

Ben Sheaf’s fine tackle denied Joel Piroe a chance to shoot as Leeds looked to add a goal to their early dominance.

Sheaf brought a save out of Illan Meslier with a shot from the edge of the area.

Tatsuhiro Sakamoto then shot wide from a similar position as Coventry created another opening.

Leeds twice went close as first Glen Kamara was crowded out in the Coventry area and then Rutter failed to get a touch to a low Dan James cross.

James fell in the Coventry area under pressure from Joel Latibeaudiere as they chased an Ethan Ampadu pass but referee Geoff Eltringham rightly ruled there was no contact.

Leeds were guilty of trying to be too cute at both ends of the pitch and Rutter’s touch which failed to put Archie Gray through with a run on goal was typical of that.

Rutter flashed a shot just wide, Thomas blocked the French striker’s low cross and Joe Rodon headed a corner off target as Leeds looked for an opening.

Ampadu blocked Sheaf’s pass and Summerville fed Rutter but his missed shot meant another chance went begging in a goalless first half.

Leeds began the second period camped in the Coventry half but were unable once again to turn their early dominance into a real chance.

Rutter’s shot was blocked in the area but he had a telling contribution to the opening goal after 57 minutes.

Ampadu fed Rutter and his clever touch and pass set up Summerville who curled a low shot around the dive of Brad Collins.

Collins pulled off a one-handed save to deny James who shot on the turn and Coventry made Leeds pay for wasted chances as Thomas headed home the equaliser.

Sakamoto’s cross from the right saw the defender rise highest in the area to head past Meslier.

Substitute Callum O’Hare should have made it 2-1 to the visitors but could not connect with a low cross.

Summerville’s attempt at a repeat of his goal was repelled by Collins who also denied Rutter twice in quick succession and James hooked just wide in stoppage time as Coventry held on.