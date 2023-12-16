Paul Osew boosts Woking to derby victory over Dorking

Paul Osew swooped to hand Woking a 2-1 derby victory as they leapfrogged Surrey rivals Dorking in the Vanarama National League.

The visiting Cardinals went ahead 10 minutes before half-time when Tunji Akinola nodded home a pinpoint free-kick from Josh Casey at the back post.

Charlie Carter’s hard work helped the hosts equalise, keeping the ball alive and allowing James McShane a chance to send the sides in level at the interval.

After a brief delay for an injured assistant referee, Woking put together the winning move, Osew converting confidently after a Padraig Amond lay-off.

Akinola thought he had his second late on, but the officials waved away claims that the ball had crossed the line, the result remained to send Woking 17th and ahead of their opponents on goal difference.