Casey Pettit hands Maidenhead victory over Kidderminster

Maidenhead extended their unbeaten National League run to seven games after beating struggling Kidderminster 1-0.

Reece Smith came close for Maidenhead but Christian Dibble saved before Harriers had a chance when Amari Morgan-Smith headed wide from Jack Lambert’s free-kick.

Casey Pettit broke the deadlock in the 67th minute, slotting the ball past Dibble to send the Magpies into the top half of the table while Kidderminster remain in the relegation zone.