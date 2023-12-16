Michael Mellon at the double as Morecambe thump Doncaster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Michael Mellon at the double as Morecambe thump Doncaster

By Press Association
Jacob Bedeau scored as Morecambe thrashed Doncaster (John Walton/PA)
Jacob Bedeau scored as Morecambe thrashed Doncaster (John Walton/PA)

Morecambe emphatically ended a five-game winless run in League Two as they strolled to a 5-0 victory at Doncaster.

Ged Brannan’s side had taken just one point from the previous 15 available but looked anything but strugglers as they swept past lacklustre Rovers, with Michael Mellon netting twice along with goals from Eli King, captain Jacob Bedeau and David Tutonda.

King gave the visitors the lead after seven minutes when he cut inside from the left and hammered a low shot into the far corner.

Doncaster had the better of possession but struggled for inroads.

They were caught on the break as Morecambe doubled their lead after 34 minutes when Mellon was released by King and slotted beyond Louis Jones at the second attempt.

The advantage was increased six minutes into the second half when Bedeau ghosted into the box to finish a low centre from Adam Mayor.

Young striker Jack Goodman went closest to netting for Doncaster after sending a shot across goal agonisingly wide.

But Tutonda lashed a shot in off the crossbar from 20 yards on 80 minutes before Mellon netted his second from close range in stoppage time.