Salford and AFC Wimbledon play out goalless League Two stalemate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Salford and AFC Wimbledon play out goalless League Two stalemate

By Press Association
The Peninsula Stadium saw no goals on Saturday (Nigel French/PA)
The Peninsula Stadium saw no goals on Saturday (Nigel French/PA)

Salford and AFC Wimbledon played out a goalless League Two stalemate at the Peninsula Stadium on Saturday.

The visitors had 20 shots at the Salford goal, but could not make it count.

Armani Little was the main goal threat for either side in the first half. The Dons midfielder had several efforts, the first of which he hit just off target from 25 yards out.

Little tried his luck again from the edge of the box and fired just over on the half-volley before his next attempt went inches wide.

Josh Neufville had a good chance early in the second half, but Alex Cairns rushed out to close the angle down.

Both sides then came close to breaking the deadlock in a matter of minutes. Conor McAleny’s powerfully struck free-kick was saved by Alex Bass and – at the other end – the in-form Ali Al-Hamadi twice hit the side netting.

Al-Hamadi had the best chance of the game in stoppage time, but he dragged his shot wide of the post as Wimbledon were left frustrated.