Mansfield climb to fourth with victory at Crawley

By Press Association
Mansfield’s Baily Cargill was on target (PA)
Mansfield’s Baily Cargill was on target (PA)

Mansfield moved up to fourth in Sky Bet League Two with an impressive 3-1 win at 10-man Crawley.

The Stags, pegged back by a penalty from Danilo Orsi after Baily Cargill’s opener, stepped up their game in the second half to clinch their first victory in three league matches.

Scott Lindsey went into the contest believing Crawley have come “a hell of a long way” since he took over as boss 11 months ago and said turning their fortunes around is giving him more enjoyment than he had while at Swindon.

However, the hosts suffered an early blow when defender Cargill gave Mansfield the lead after 12 minutes with a thumping header from a fierce cross by Rhys Oates.

Stags goalkeeper Christy Pym went down bravely to claim a dangerous cross by Kellan Gordon before Oates wasted a quick Mansfield counter-attack by hastily firing over from a good position.

Crawley equalised nine minutes before the break when Orsi powered home his 11th goal of the season from the penalty spot. The former Grimsby striker made no mistake after referee Scott Simpson had ruled that Lucas Akins had fouled Adam Campbell.

Mansfield had a let-off 10 minutes into the second half when a rasping drive from Will Wright struck the post.

However, the Stags took the lead a minute later when Davis Keillor-Dunn netted his 12th goal of the season from close range following a cross by substitute Stephen Quinn.

George Maris wrapped up the points in the 64th minute with a first-time shot from the edge of the area after good work by Akins.

The hosts were reduced to 10 men in the 69th minute when defender Jay Williams picked up two yellow cards for fouling Quinn and then showing dissent.