Paddy Madden nets hat-trick as leaders Stockport fire eight past sorry Sutton

Paddy Madden scored a hat-trick as League Two leaders Stockport ruthlessly thrashed bottom side Sutton 8-0.

Ryan Croasdale’s brace plus Kyle Wootton and Madden’s efforts put County four ahead by half-time.

The rout was completed afterwards by Madden and substitutes Joel Cotterill and Isaac Olaofe, plus the former’s injury-time penalty.

The Hatters went ahead when Croasdale headed home Odin Bailey’s sixth-minute free-kick from close range.

Stockport doubled their lead when Wootton tapped home Kyle Knoyle’s cross in a flowing move.

Dean Bouzanis denied Croasdale, but the latter made no mistake after being picked out by Callum Camps for County’s third after 20 minutes.

Stockport ruthlessly punished Sutton again when Bailey found a free Madden to slot home.

Madden’s second came after meeting Ibou Touray’s 53rd-minute corner, while Cotterill netted Stockport’s sixth following Bouzanis’ poor pass out before 70 minutes.

Stockport top scorer Olaofe netted County’s seventh as full-time approached after earlier hitting the crossbar.

County won an injury-time penalty for handball, which Madden slotted home for his hat-trick.