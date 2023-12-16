Late goals earn Sheffield Wednesday vital victory over QPR

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Late goals earn Sheffield Wednesday vital victory over QPR

By Press Association
Sheffield Wednesday’s Anthony Musaba grabbed the late winner against QPR. (Richard Sellers/PA)


Late goals from Bailey Cadamarteri and Anthony Musaba gave Sheffield Wednesday a vital 2-1 win over Queens Park Rangers at Hillsborough.

Bambo Diaby’s first-half own goal had put Rangers on course for three points on the road but Cadamarteri equalised in the 86th minute before Musaba won it for Wednesday in stoppage time.

The result leaves both teams in the Championship relegation zone but Wednesday cut the gap to Rangers to four points.

Wednesday manager Danny Rohl made three changes to the team that lost 3-1 at Norwich, with Di’Shon Bernard, Pol Valentin and Marvin Johnson coming in.

QPR boss Marti Cifuentes made five changes to the side that drew 0-0 at home to Plymouth, with Jake Clarke-Salter, Paul Smyth, Elijah Dixon-Bonner, Reggie Cannon and Sinclair Armstrong joining the starting XI.

Problems off the pitch for Wednesday continued, with fans marching in protest at Dejphon Chansiri’s running of the club before the game.

It was a cagey opening 45 minutes with very little in the way of clear-cut chances. Wednesday captain Barry Bannan whipped in a free-kick from the left but Callum Paterson could not find the target.

The away side broke the deadlock in the 37th minute. Ilias Chair struck from distance and Diaby headed into his own net to give QPR a narrow lead going into the interval.

In the first act of the second half, the home fans thought they were level from Will Vaulks’ corner but referee Andy Davies blew for a foul.

Substitute Lyndon Dykes could only flick over the bar from Kenneth Paal’s cross. Bannan then had a go from distance but opposition skipper Asmir Begovic was at full stretch to deny him.

Wednesday brought on Djeidi Gassama and John Buckley during the second half to try and get back in the game as Paterson was carried off on a stretcher.

Sam Field had a huge chance to seal victory for QPR but Cameron Dawson got down low to keep the home side in it and it proved to be a huge turning point.

The Owls equalised when Gassama crossed from the left and 18-year-old Cadamarteri was there to claim his third goal in four Championship games.

Just as it seemed the game was destined to finish level, Musaba scrambled in after the ball hit the post in the fourth minute of injury time to send the Owls faithful crazy and give them all three points.