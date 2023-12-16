Anton Dowds nets the winner for Ayr against Airdrie

Ayr ended a run of five cinch Championship games without a win as they recorded a 1-0 victory over Airdrie.

The victory saw the Honest Men climb above their opponents into sixth place in the table.

The decisive moment came in the 15th minute when Anton Dowds headed home Jamie Murphy’s corner.

Rhys McCabe came closest for the visitors in the 30th minute when his free-kick was superbly tipped over the bar by Robbie Mutch.