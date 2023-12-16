Ross County boss Derek Adams slams ‘shocking’ standard of Scottish football

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County boss Derek Adams slams ‘shocking’ standard of Scottish football

By Press Association
Ross County manager Derek Adams has launched a scathing attack on the standard of Scottish football (Steven Paston/PA)


Ross County manager Derek Adams launched a scathing attack on the standard of Scottish football after seeing his side lose 1-0 to Dundee.

Joe Shaughnessy found the net with the last touch of the game to win it for the visitors in the seventh minute of stoppage time in Dingwall after both sides missed a number of chances.

Adams, who saw his side lose at home for the first time since returning to the Staggies from Morecambe last month, bemoaned the quality of the product on show, saying it was far worse than the English fourth tier he had just left.

“The standard since I’ve come back to this country is shocking,” Adams said. “Today, if I’m a paying customer, I don’t come to watch this football match.

“The standard has got to be a lot better. The way we pass the ball, create chances – it has to be better – and that’s for both sides.

“Today I’ve seen some good play but over the afternoon I’m standing on the touchline thinking ‘what a job you have got on here’.

“I’ve left a club that is 100 times better and we had the lowest budget in League Two. I just see some of the things that happened and think ‘seriously?’

“It is so disappointing. I’m so annoyed, just at the way the (Scottish) game is.

“Even the opposition. You want someone to show up and produce some entertainment. I’m not seeing anything.

“I don’t see any entertainment. If this is the best we’ve got in the country, what are we going to do?”

Dundee manager Tony Docherty, meanwhile, felt his side were worthy winners despite leaving it so late to grab the winning goal.

“It was a fantastic result and I think a deserved one,” Docherty said.

“There was only one team in the second half and I think conditions played a huge part in the game.

“We would have taken the clean sheet but in the second half we had to really force the impetus.

“We have conceded a few late goals this season but I told the boys we could recover that and we did that today.

“It’s testament to the boys’ work ethic, mentality, the way they fight for each other, so I couldn’t be more pleased for them – and the fans, who were outstanding.

“There’s nothing better as a manager than seeing your players celebrating with your supporters.”