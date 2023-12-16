Richie Wellens ‘frustrated’ despite Leyton Orient late show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Richie Wellens ‘frustrated’ despite Leyton Orient late show

By Press Association
Richie Wellens was not impressed with Leyton Orient’s performance, despite victory (Rhianna Chadwick/PA).
Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens refused to celebrate his side’s two late goals which earned victory at Cheltenham because he was so disappointed with their performance.

Orient picked up their first win in nine games as they came from behind against 10-man Cheltenham, who had Ben Williams sent off in the 18th minute.

Will Goodwin’s penalty put Darrell Clarke’s improving Robins in front in the 68th minute, but an own goal in the 89th minute from Sean Long and Ethan Galbraith’s winner deep into stoppage time turned the game around.

“I didn’t celebrate the equaliser or the winning goal because I am very performance-related,” Wellens said.

“I am happy because of the result but also frustrated because we came here with a game plan.

“You have to give Cheltenham a lot of credit because they are very aggressive and this is a difficult place to come as Oxford, Wigan and Derby have found here.

“We didn’t find any belief of rhythm in the second half because our decision-making was poor.

“I thought the subs were good when they came on and we kept going and showed fight. We’ve played a lot better than that in recent weeks and not got our just rewards, but football is mad.

“I am pleased for the supporters because it’s been a long time coming.”

Cheltenham started brightly, with Long turning Will Ferry’s low ball over the bar in the sixth minute.

The home side had Williams dismissed for two yellow cards in as many minutes, for fouls on Jordan Brown and Ruel Sotiriou.

Orient nearly capitalised as George Moncur saw a volley blocked in the six yard box by Tom Pett and Darren Pratley’s header cannoned off the bar from Theo Archibald’s corner.

Cheltenham regained the initiative in the second half, with Goodwin forcing Solomon Brynn into a diving save with a snapshot in the 62nd minute.

Their pressure paid off when Ferry was tripped by Pratley and Goodwin made no mistake with his penalty.

But substitute Shaq Forde’s shot was deflected into his own net by Long in the 89th minute and Galbraith won it with a shot from 22 yards in the fourth minute of time added on.

Cheltenham boss Clarke admitted it was a tough one to take.

“It’s very raw at the minute,” he said. “We are devastated to come away with nothing.

“With 10 men for such a long period of the game, I thought the boys were magnificent.

“Like I’ve just said to the lads, sometimes in football and in life, it can kick you down. It’s how we respond, but I am very disappointed for everybody.”