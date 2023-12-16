Michael Appleton hails ‘top drawer’ Charlton response to earn draw at Barnsley

Charlton head coach Michael Appleton praised his side’s response to falling behind as they took a point away from Oakwell in a 1-1 draw with Barnsley.

Adam Phillips opened the scoring in the first half, despite Charlton protesting that the ball left the field of play in the build-up, before Corey Blackett-Taylor provided a second-half equaliser.

Appleton said: “It should’ve been a win shouldn’t it? We felt like we were up against everything today.

“I just hope and I believe, and I know the players believe, that eventually all of a sudden those types of decisions that we’ve seen today will start going our way.”

On the referee’s decision to allow Barnsley’s opener, Appleton said: “I’ve had a few discussions with the referee and I haven’t had much out of him.

“His call was that the fourth official or linesman has to make that call even though he was probably three times further away from it.

“But it’s not a call to make, it’s not close. It’ll be one of them where they’ll show it over and over again. If it was in the Premier League, it’d just cause absolute carnage.

“The main thing is the way we dealt with it and the way the players responded from it was top drawer.”

On his side’s reaction to going behind, Appleton said: “A lot of things went against us. We were asked a few questions and came up with good answers today.

“Even the second half we were on the front foot right from the kick-off.”

Barnsley head coach Neill Collins said: “When you take the whole 90 minutes, I feel we probably edged it with the second-half performance and the opportunities we created.

“Especially considering we went ahead and probably looked the most likely to extend the lead. John McAtee’s chance is the one that springs to mind the most.

“With the players that Charlton have got, they’re a constant threat.

“I thought the team defended it exceptionally well, especially in the second half, but a couple of small mistakes led to their goal.

“I’d love to have been sitting here with three points. The pleasing thing was the performance overall was good and we continued to push on, even at 1-1, where it could easily have gone the other way.

“The team is improving, I think we can see that; we’re sitting six points off second place with a game in hand.”

On Phillips’ goal, Collins said: “Great finish. Hopefully we see more of those goals, I think we will.

“Whether it was in or out, I’ve not seen it yet, but Herbie (Kane) kept going to the whistle which was excellent because it looked like a lost cause, he kept going and brought it alive.”