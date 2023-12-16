Graham Coughlan looking to strengthen in January as Newport drop late points

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Graham Coughlan looking to strengthen in January as Newport drop late points

By Press Association
Graham Coughlan’s Newport were held to a draw on Saturday (Robbie Stephenson/PA)
Graham Coughlan’s Newport were held to a draw on Saturday (Robbie Stephenson/PA)

Newport manager Graham Coughlan admitted he would have to strengthen in January after his side “chucked away” two points as Grimsby earned a late 1-1 League Two draw at Rodney Parade.

Omar Bogle looked to have secured a hard-fought win for the hosts when he poked in Shane McLoughlin’s cross from close range after 72 minutes.

But sloppy defending allowed Danny Rose to level six minutes later as he converted substitute Gavan Holohan’s centre.

Seb Palmer-Houlden had hit the crossbar for County before their opener, while Holohan wasted a glorious chance to win it for the visitors at the death.

And Coughlan was livid with his side for letting Grimsby back into the contest.

“We deserved to win it and should have won it but again our unreliability and lack of clean sheets (have cost us),” he said.

“There are one or two players that I want to be able to trust but they let me down. They don’t normally do that but that was a very soft goal against us.

“We are just chucking points away too easily and I’ve got to address that, one of two players will need to be changed to stop that.

“I know that my remit was to stay in League Two and survive but I want a little bit more than that and I think we can achieve a little bit more than that with one or two fresh faces.”

Coughlan’s men are 17th in the table – two points above Grimsby in 18th. Only four sides in the division have conceded more than their 39 goals.

“Whether it’s mentality, leadership or the same bodies playing week in and week out, there are a number of factors in there,” added the Exiles boss.

“We have played 30 games (in all competitions) and have only got six clean sheets. That is nowhere near good enough.

“If you want to win games in League Two then you need to keep clean sheets, you can’t make mistakes the way that we are making them.

“There does come a time when you have to look for that little bit more quality.”

New Grimsby manager David Artell was pleased with the way his side responded to going behind.

“We showed really good character and resilience and we’re six unbeaten (in the league) now and there’s a little bit of momentum,” said the Mariners boss.

“I can’t say ‘pleased’ because we didn’t win, but I’d say ‘satisfied’ with what we’ve shown in patches.

“We could quite easily have lost it, but we probably should have won.

“The best chance of the game was for Gav (Holohan) right at the end but, having said that, he was terrific when he came on.”