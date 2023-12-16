Paul Warne bemoans poor decision making as Derby let lead slip late on

Paul Warne blamed poor decision making for the late penalty which denied his Derby team victory against Wycombe.

The Derby head coach saw Tom Barkhuizen’s late goal cancelled out in the sixth minute of stoppage time by a Luke Leahy penalty.

Wycombe had set out to frustrate Derby from the start and their tactics worked for much of the game which was refereed by Rebecca Welch, who next Saturday will become the first woman to take charge of a Premier League game.

She was busy in the opening 30 minutes, booking five players, as the game degenerated into a scrappy contest with few moments of quality.

The first real chance did not arrive until the 64th minute when Eiran Cashin met a Max Bird corner with a powerful header that brought a superb save on the line from Max Stryjek.

Derby thought they had secured a sixth straight League One victory when Barkhuizen scored from close range after Stryjek could only parry a low shot from Nathaniel Mendez-Laing.

But Wycombe hit back with what proved to be the last act of the game when David Wheeler went down under Joe Ward’s challenge and Leahy held his nerve to beat Joe Wildsmith.

Warne said: “That was tough to take. Our first-half performance we didn’t deserve any more than we got. I was disappointed with how we played, we had no ball speed, we didn’t have any assertiveness in the game.

“We had a bit more purpose second half and possibly did enough to win it. We weren’t at our best today and if you can win when you’re not at your best then great but there was a catastrophe of errors in the last 30 seconds which cost us two points.

“With five minutes to go we are still trying to cross the ball and get a second goal when you can just keep it, just win throw-ins and let the clock burn out. I just thought that for an experienced team we made some poor decisions late on.”

Wycombe manager Matt Bloomfield summed up his feelings at avoiding what would have been a fifth straight defeat when he said: “Just elation I think.

“The effort the boys put into the performance today, the application and the quality we showed at times to come away from home in a big stadium against a hugely historic club, I’m so proud of the boys for the discipline they put in.

“We changed shape and the boys have worked diligently all week so it would have been a travesty if we hadn’t got anything from the game for the discipline they showed.

“These lads are a group of special people and they showed tremendous character.”