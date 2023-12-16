Daniel Farke left frustrated as Leeds held by Coventry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Daniel Farke left frustrated as Leeds held by Coventry

By Press Association
Daniel Farke (Ian Hodgson/PA)
Daniel Farke (Ian Hodgson/PA)

Daniel Farke was a frustrated manager after his promotion-chasing Leeds side were held to a 1-1 draw by mid-table Coventry at Elland Road.

Second-placed Ipswich’s 2-2 draw at Norwich in the early kick-off had presented Leeds with the chance to close the gap on the Championship’s automatic promotion places.

Farke said: “My feelings are disappointment and frustration. When you win a point at this level it is always valuable, but it was a case of two points lost.

“We should have won, and we should have got three points. I want us to feel this frustration and not talk too much about the game.

“It was clear Coventry put everyone who could defend on the team sheet. It was clear they would sit very deep, and we would need to be patient.

“We created several good chances in the first half, but we could have done a little bit more.”

Farke felt his side were made to pay for missed chances and for failing to deal with a Coventry counterattack which led to their goal.

He said: “The problem is we didn’t bury the game. We had players behind the ball but allowed the cross to come in.

“There was one cross we had to deal with in the whole game and we didn’t deal with it. We should have defended the situation much better.

“I was pleased with the reaction of my lads when you get such a sucker punch. The amount of chances we missed late in the game was unbelievable.”

Leeds finally took the lead after nearly an hour as Crysencio Summerville curled a shot past the dive of Brad Collins.

Ethan Ampadu had fed Georginio Rutter and his clever touch and pass found Summerville who shot home from the corner of the six-yard box.

Coventry earned a point through a towering header by Bobby Thomas and could have won it had substitute Callum O’Hare connected with a low cross into the Leeds area shortly after.

Leeds pressed for a late winner, but Collins twice denied Rutter before Dan James hooked the ball wide of goal from a chance he should have done better with.

Coventry’s Mark Robins praised his players for their ‘brilliant’ performance.

The Coventry boss said his squad had shown their determination following a draw against Southampton on Wednesday.

He said of Leeds: “They’ve just got unbelievable talent. When you tire because of the squad difference that is why it was a brilliant performance.

“It was a difficult week for us when we haven’t got the depth of squad others have.

“It was a great performance. They have got a squad who have got a wealth of talent.

“We were lucky because the crowd travel in big numbers, they are noisy and get behind us. The amount of energy they have had to expend over the two games.”

Robins was disappointed his side had not punished Leeds for failing to take their chances.

He said: “I am disappointed because of the chances we missed at the end we could have gone and won it. We always carried a threat so that was really pleasing for me. When you come to a place that nobody pays too much attention to Coventry.

“If we could have taken one of the chances we had on the counterattack.”