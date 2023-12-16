John Mousinho likes what he sees from two-goal loanee Abu Kamara

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

John Mousinho likes what he sees from two-goal loanee Abu Kamara

By Press Association
Portsmouth manager John Mousinho (PA)
Portsmouth manager John Mousinho (PA)

Portsmouth boss John Mousinho was full of praise for two-goal Norwich loanee after his side win 3-0 at Shrewsbury to further consolidate their position at the summit of Sky Bet League One.

The success means Pompey remain undefeated on their travels in the league this campaign, giving them a seven-point cushion over second-placed Peterborough.

Kamara opened the scoring for the visitors on the stroke of half-time after bundling home a long throw from Marlon Pack.

He grabbed his brace with under 10 minutes remaining, firing in from a tight angle, after Pack had scored the second in the 62nd minute from close range after a Paddy Lane cross.

On Kamara, Mousinho said: “I think he is getting the rewards for what he has been putting in all season.

“We know he is a very good finisher, he has got a huge amount of potential and he has been superb since he has come in.

“It was tough at times in the first half with Shrewsbury dropping deep and making it difficult for us.

“The (first) goal at that time really helped because the game opened up and they tried to press us second half but we then created some really good opportunities between lines.

“I thought it was professional – and that is probably putting the boys down slightly because it was more than professional. I thought it was superb from start to finish but especially in the last 15 minutes.

“One thing to remember is Shrewsbury have won four of their last five games here and their home form has been really good.

“To come and do that, it’s one of those where you are patient and don’t give anything away and keep doing the right things. Don’t give anything away and opportunities will open up.

Shrewsbury boss Matt Taylor said: “We always knew it was going to be a tough game; you can see the players that they have.

“I thought they controlled the game really well in the middle of midfield, I thought the timing of the goal in the first half was really disappointing.

“I am always going to question officials but in that instance whether or not the throw should have been taken is irrelevant, we didn’t defend it.

“If you get in (at) 0-0, it gives you a chance to reset and I just felt that timing of the goal was really effective for them and knocked the wind out of us a little bit.

“My clear message is I don’t think these types of games will be the ones that define our season. However, I am disappointed standing here that we lost the game 3-0.”