Ten-man Wrexham remain in top three after narrow win over Colchester

By Press Association
Phil Parkinson saw his Wrexham side win again (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Wrexham beat struggling Colchester 2-1 to remain in the top three in League Two despite playing for more than an hour with 10 men.

Wrexham took a fourth-minute lead through former Colchester loanee Elliot Lee, who fired home at the second attempt from eight yards after his first shot had been blocked by Zach Mitchell, following Ben Tozer’s long throw into the box.

But the Reds were reduced to 10 men in the 26th minute when George Evans was sent off for serious foul play following a bad challenge on Cameron McGeehan in the centre circle.

Paul Mullin was denied by Colchester goalkeeper Owen Goodman at his near post in the opening minute of the second half before Wrexham doubled their lead in the 70th minute when Mitchell sliced a James McClean cross into his own net from close range.

Jayden Fevrier pulled a goal back in the 89th minute when he converted at the far post after Mark Howard had denied McGeehan following Ellis Iandolo’s cross, but Wrexham held out.