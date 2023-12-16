Matt Taylor hopes Bristol Rovers build on his first league win as boss at Bolton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Matt Taylor hopes Bristol Rovers build on his first league win as boss at Bolton

By Press Association
Matt Taylor hopes Bristol Rovers builds on his first league win as manager (Wil Matthews/PA)
Matt Taylor hopes Bristol Rovers builds on his first league win as manager (Wil Matthews/PA)

Matt Taylor hopes Bristol Rovers can build on their Sky Bet League One victory at 10-man Bolton.

Taylor’s troops were in cruise control, leading 2-0 at half-time through John Marquis and Antony Evans and with Wanderers reduced to 10 men after skipper Ricardo Santos’ red card.

Gas had to survive a nervy finale as Eoin Toal’s late deflected goal gave the hosts’ hopes of pulling off an unlikely draw.

“If we have any ambition to challenge those bigger clubs at the top end of the table we need results like this,” said Taylor after his first league win since replacing Joey Barton as boss.

“It cannot be a one-off result; we have got to find a way to back it up.

“Bolton’s form at home has been outstanding, but the one thing we did was to start the game well and get on the front foot.

“We wanted to let the home crowd and the opposition know we were here to attack.

“The biggest plus for me is how the lads are working. Out of possession, they hustled and harried and worked their socks off.

“We are running more than at any stage this season and that has got to be our start and end point.

“The sending off helped us because he (Santos) was a big player for Bolton to leave the pitch.

“To go in at 2-0 we felt relatively comfortable. Our keeper wasn’t tested much in the second half.

“But there was a deflection set-piece goal. We had to withstand a bit of pressure, but we did that.”

Manager Ian Evatt described Bolton’s second defeat in six days as “self-inflicted”.

Evatt defended his decision to substitute leading goalscorer Dion Charles as reaction to his captain’s 33rd-minute dismissal for bringing down Aaron Collins.

“With some players, there was hangover from Monday,” he said referencing the 2-0 loss at leaders Portsmouth.

“Rico is brilliant player and people make mistakes, but that changed everything. We had a clear, tactical idea of what we wanted to do which meant sacrificing Dion. It was tough for him, but he understands why.

“You saw the fruits of that in the second half. When we got the plan right, we dominated with 10 men.

“We showed great character, great courage and energy; a lot of which was missing in the first half. But just as we made the change, we conceded an awful second goal and that left us with a mountain to climb.

“That was really the end of the bad stuff and had we scored 10 minutes earlier I believe we would have got something out of the game.”

Bolton’s first home defeat to Rovers since 1985 dropped them to fifth, but Evatt countered: “If we win our game in hand we are still second.

“We are going to have highs and lows, and this week has been a low. So, we need to manage the emotion and keep everyone calm and focused.”