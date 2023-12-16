Mansfield boss Nigel Clough says win at Crawley was ‘hugely important’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Mansfield boss Nigel Clough says win at Crawley was ‘hugely important’

By Press Association
Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough (PA)
Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough (PA)

Boss Nigel Clough hailed a “hugely important” win as Mansfield clinched a 3-1 victory at 10-man Crawley, their first success in three Sky Bet League Two outings.

Clough felt it was critical that his side achieved maximum points, with the top three also winning.

Second-half goals from Davis Keillor-Dunn and George Maris turned the match in fourth-placed Mansfield’s favour, after a Danilo Orsi penalty had cancelled out Baily Cargill’s opener.

The Stags had not played for 17 days and Clough said: “It was hugely important.

“We have five games over the Christmas period, including this one, and it’s lovely to start with a win.”

Clough admitted the long lay-off was far from ideal for his men and added: “At times we looked rusty physically and especially mentally.

“At 1-0 up we were in control of the game and the penalty was an unusual and strange decision.”

Referee Scott Simpson penalised Lucas Akins for fouling Adam Campbell and Clough said: “We’ve had it all season, players being held in the box. But this was given for a shirt pull when the ball is 20 or 30 yards away.”

The 57-year-old praised substitute Stephen Quinn for being involved in both second-half goals and also described Cargill’s opener as “a wonderful goal.”

“All three were great goals, and it was great old fashioned wing play with the brilliant cross for Cargill.”

Crawley boss Scott Lindsey felt defender Jay Williams was unlucky to be sent off as his side suffered only their fifth home league defeat since last Boxing Day.

Williams received two successive yellow cards, with a foul on Quinn followed by dissent, and Lindsey said: “He didn’t deserve it.”

The former Swindon boss felt his men were too slow in their possession at times and revealed: “I felt the big moments in the game Mansfield managed better than us. But we are a young team and we’re learning on the job.

“The second goal killed us and we didn’t defend that moment very well.”

The Red Devils are only two points away from a play-off place and Lindsey feels they are on target for where he thought they should be.

He added: “We want to keep in touch, keep chipping away and pick up points. Hopefully we will be in and around it for a push at the end of the season.”