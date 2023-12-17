Sir Kenny Dalglish to receive Lifetime Achievement Award at SPOTY

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sir Kenny Dalglish to receive Lifetime Achievement Award at SPOTY

By Press Association
Sir Kenny Dalglish will be given the Lifetime Achievement Award at BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2023 (Jacob King/PA)
Sir Kenny Dalglish will be honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2023.

Dalglish, who scored 167 times in 320 appearances, lifting nine trophies for Celtic before he moved to Liverpool for a British record transfer fee at the time of £440,000, will be handed the award on Tuesday.

Dalglish would go on to become a Liverpool great and helped the club retain the European Cup against Club Brugge at Wembley in 1978 by scoring the only goal of the game.

Kenny Dalglish celebrates with the European Cup
Sir Kenny Dalglish scored the only goal to hand Liverpool victory in the 1978 European Cup final (PA Archive)

Regarded by many at Anfield as ‘King Kenny’ and Liverpool’s greatest ever footballer, he remains the only player to score more than 100 league goals in both Scotland and England.

Dalglish insisted he would not have received this award without the help of those around him during his playing and coaching days, including players and fans.

He said: “Receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award is truly an honour.

“I have always believed in the importance of team success and I wouldn’t be where I am today without all of the players I’ve played with, the people I’ve worked for and the supporters that stood by me – so this is for them.

Liverpool players (from left) Graeme Souness, Kenny Dalglish and Alan Hansen celebrate with the Milk Cup trophy
Sir Kenny Dalglish (centre) celebrated Liverpool’s 1983 Milk Cup success with Graeme Souness (left) and Alan Hansen (PA Archive)

“My accolades would be the players I played with, the supporters that stood by me and the supporters that gave me the support and the confidence to go and play.

“For every club side and national team I’ve been involved with, I’ve always said how important it is to have the support of the fans. And the fans who support you, they’re a vital, vital part of any success.

“With all the teams, I experienced that and I can tell you it is true, they do help us.

“When we are struggling, they’re still there and they’re willing you on, trying to get a result, a positive result.”

Liverpool player/manager Kenny Dalglish celebrates
Sir Kenny Dalglish remains the only player to score more than 100 league goals in both Scotland and England (PA Archive)

Dalglish spent six years as manager of Liverpool from 1985 and returned to Anfield over 20 years later to replace the sacked Roy Hodgson, while he also spent time in charge of Blackburn, Newcastle and Celtic.

“To go from the dressing room to the manager’s office, I wasn’t always the most comfortable, but I had fantastic support from senior people at Liverpool,” he added.

“The most comfortable place for me as a player was in the dressing room. I missed the dressing room, but you’ve got to move on in your life and that is what destiny was telling me, move on.”

Director of BBC Sport, Barbara Slater, said: “Kenny has dedicated so much of his life to football, both on the pitch and as a manager.

“He’s broken records for club and country and always shown himself as a true leader, especially through the tragedy of Hillsborough in 1989 and the years to follow.

“Kenny is a true inspiration and a deserved winner of the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Lifetime Achievement Award.”