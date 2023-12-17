On This Day in 2001 – Michael Owen is named European Footballer of the Year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
On This Day in 2001 – Michael Owen is named European Footballer of the Year

By Press Association
Michael Owen was named European footballer of the year (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Michael Owen was named European footballer of the year (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Michael Owen was named European Footballer of the Year on this day in 2001.

The Liverpool striker became the first Englishman to land the Ballon d’Or award since Kevin Keegan claimed it for a second successive time in 1979.

Owen became the sixth British winner since its inception in 1956: a list also featuring Stanley Matthews, Denis Law, Bobby Charlton and George Best.

L’pool v Alaves Owen
Michael Owen helped Liverpool to the UEFA Cup in a successful year (David Davies/PA)

With 176 votes, he was ahead of Real Madrid and Spain star Raul (140) and Bayern Munich and Germany goalkeeper Oliver Khan (114) in the top three following a poll of journalists conducted by France Football magazine.

Owen had helped Gerard Houllier’s Liverpool win the FA Cup, League Cup, UEFA Cup and Super Cup during the calendar year – scoring twice in the 2-1 FA Cup final win over Arsenal – and netted a hat-trick in England’s 5-1 win over Germany in Munich in September.

At the point he was confirmed as the Ballon d’Or winner, his record for club and country in 2001 was 36 goals in 54 appearances.

The striker, who had only just turned 22, said: “We have had a great year at Liverpool in winning five trophies (including the Charity Shield) and I’m very happy to have won this award as well.

FA Cup Arsenal v Liverpool
Owen scored twice as Liverpool beat Arsenal to win the FA Cup (David Jones/PA)

“Some fantastic names past and hopefully in the future are going to win this award. I am very happy and delighted to join that list.

“It’s the highest privilege I can win as a player and I am over the moon to win it. I would like to thank the team and all the staff, everyone who is involved with Liverpool. It’s their award too.”

Owen was eighth in the FIFA World Player of the Year poll of international coaches, in which David Beckham was narrowly runner-up to Luis Figo.