Tom Lockyer remains in hospital awaiting the results of tests and scans

By Press Association
Luton’s Tom Lockyer receives treatment on the pitch during the Premier League match at Bournemouth (Steven Paston/PA).
Luton's Tom Lockyer receives treatment on the pitch during the Premier League match at Bournemouth (Steven Paston/PA).

Luton captain Tom Lockyer remained in hospital undergoing tests and scans on Sunday after suffering a cardiac arrest on the pitch during Saturday’s abandoned match at Bournemouth.

Following the incident at the Vitality Stadium that halted play in the second half of the Premier League contest, the Hatters had confirmed Lockyer was “responsive” before being taken to hospital and in a “stable” condition.

An update from the club on Sunday read: “Tom is still undergoing tests and scans, and is awaiting the results before the next steps for his recovery are determined.”

The statement on lutontown.co.uk added: “We understand that supporters are concerned for him and that there is widespread media interest in his condition.

“We are unable to provide a running commentary on his situation, and request that all media please wait for any updates to be released via the club’s official channels when the time is right.

“We all want the very best for Tom, his partner Taylor and the whole Lockyer family, and politely ask that his and their privacy is respected at this difficult time.”

Bournemouth v Luton Town – Premier League – Vitality Stadium
Rob Edwards made an emotional return to the pitch and applauded the fans at the Vitality Stadium (Steven Paston/PA)

Paramedics and staff, including Luton manager Rob Edwards, immediately sprinted to Lockyer’s aid when he appeared to collapse near midfield in the second half of what had been a 1-1 draw.

Players left the pitch as the 29-year-old Wales defender was being treated but returned to applaud the crowd after the Premier League announced the match had been abandoned, with the clock paused in the 65th minute.

Lockyer had surgery to correct an atrial fibrillation in June after collapsing during Luton’s Sky Bet Championship play-off final win against Coventry.

He returned to action for the start of the new season and had made 15 appearances so far in all competitions before Saturday’s match.