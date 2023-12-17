Mohammed Kudus at the double as impressive West Ham brush aside Wolves

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Mohammed Kudus at the double as impressive West Ham brush aside Wolves

By Press Association
Mohammed Kudus (left) celebrates scoring against Wolves (Mike Egerton/PA).
Mohammed Kudus (left) celebrates scoring against Wolves (Mike Egerton/PA).

A first-half brace from Mohammed Kudus helped West Ham make it seven wins from nine matches with a 3-0 victory over Wolves.

Summer recruit Kudus scored against Freiburg on Thursday to help David Moyes’ team top their Europa League group and this latest result was further evidence the recent thrashing at Fulham was an anomaly.

Kudus’ third and fourth goals in his last five matches set West Ham on their way and, while Wolves attacker Pablo Sarabia had a 58th-minute effort ruled out for a marginal offside by VAR Jarred Gillett, the hosts deserved their victory, with Jarrod Bowen rounding off the scoring 16 minutes from time.

Moyes again made minimal changes from their midweek win, but the visitors were without number one Jose Sa due to a shoulder injury.

Back-up goalkeeper Dan Bentley was thrust into action and tipped over a Bowen delivery from one of the three corners won by the home side early on.

Matheus Cunha tested Hammers keeper Lukas Fabianski with a snapshot in the 12th minute, but it was West Ham doing most of the pressing.

Lucas Paqueta arrowed an effort wide before a 30-yard free kick by James Ward-Prowse was comfortable for Bentley.

Wolves ventured forward to force their first corner after 22 minutes, but, in an unfortunate twist of fate, it contributed towards West Ham’s opener.

After Craig Dawson’s flick-on was cleared by Emerson, Moyes’ side broke at pace and Paqueta found Kudus, who carried the ball before he cut inside and rifled home with his left foot from 25 yards.

It was a deserved breakthrough and, while Gary O’Neil’s team set about trying to restore parity, with Fabianski tipping wide Cunha’s curler before Jean-Ricner Bellegarde had a shot blocked, they were undone again in the 32nd minute.

Kurt Zouma intercepted Mario Lemina’s pass and within seconds a Paqueta through-ball which was left by Bowen allowed Kudus another sight at goal, with the former Ajax attacker able to slot home with his right foot.

Wolves had been punished for losing their shape twice before a frantic period ahead of half-time saw Bowen’s low strike hit a post and a flurry of cautions handed out.

O’Neil received a yellow card himself, not long after West Ham full-back Vladimir Coufal escaped punishment for catching Bellegarde with his arm, to compound a miserable first 45 minutes for the away side.

The visitors’ intent after the break was much improved and, after Hwang Hee-chan had a shot deflected wide, they thought they had reduced deficit in the 58th minute when Sarabia tapped home.

Yet O’Neil’s mood quickly returned to frustration when a three-minute VAR check deemed Sarabia had been marginally offside from Nelson Semedo’s cross.

It denied Wolves’ a superb team goal and, while they regrouped admirably as Cunha and Lemina fired off target soon after, West Ham hit them with a sucker-punch in the 74th minute.

Bowen exchanged passes with Paqueta and put on the afterburners to speed past Dawson before he tucked his finish into the corner for his 10th goal of the season.