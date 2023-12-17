Mohammed Kudus will be ‘huge miss’ during Africa Cup of Nations – David Moyes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mohammed Kudus will be ‘huge miss’ during Africa Cup of Nations – David Moyes

By Press Association
David Moyes admits West Ham will ‘hugely miss’ Mohammed Kudus when he links up with Ghana for the Africa Cup of Nations (Steven Paston/PA)
David Moyes admits West Ham will ‘hugely miss’ Mohammed Kudus when he links up with Ghana for the Africa Cup of Nations (Steven Paston/PA)

David Moyes paid tribute to West Ham’s two-goal hero Mohammed Kudus after their 3-0 win over Wolves and admitted his upcoming absence will be “a huge blow”.

Kudus will link up with Ghana for the Africa Cup of Nations next month and could miss up to nine matches if the Hammers continue to progress in both domestic cup competitions.

The £38million summer recruit took his goal tally for West Ham to nine with a classy first-half brace that set the hosts on their way to a comprehensive seventh victory from their last nine games.

“One of the radio (journalists) said, ‘How hard is Kudus working, how hard defensively is he doing the work,’ and I have to say Kudus is doing all the work for us as well,” Moyes said.

“A really good boy to work with and obviously his goals and assists are really the things that are standing out.

“It is a huge blow (to lose him) because he scores goals and makes goals. We’re going to have to find other ways.

“I have to say, we will hugely miss him.”

Kudus rifled home from 25 yards with his left foot in the 22nd minute after collecting Lucas Paqueta’s pass following a Wolves corner before he doubled his tally 10 minutes later.

Another counter-attack saw Paqueta’s through-ball left by Jarrod Bowen and Kudus collected the pass before he raced into the area and side-footed into the corner.

Bowen wrapped up the result with a smart low finish in the 74th minute to move into double figures for the season, but Wolves were left to rue Pablo Sarabia’s 58th-minute effort being ruled out.

A slick team move ended with Nelson Semedo finding Sarabia for a simple tap-in. However, VAR Jarred Gillett eventually decided the visiting attacker had been marginally offside following a three-minute check.

Moyes said: “A marginal VAR decision went in our favour and this is what happens in the Premier League. It could have turned in Wolves favour.

“They had started the second half much better and we didn’t, but that decision went for us and from that we got another counter-attack moment and were able to punish them.”

Wolves boss Gary O’Neil cut a frustrated figure throughout the 3-0 loss and, while he had little complaint over the decision to rule out Sarabia’s effort, he did express his bemusement at some of Vladimir Coufal’s challenges.

Coufal caught Jean-Ricner Bellegarde with a blow to the face at the end of the first half but avoided a yellow card before he did eventually get cautioned late on for a poor tackle on the same player.

O’Neil said: “Over the course of the game, I think his (Coufal) challenges warrant two yellows at least.

“I think the fact he wasn’t even booked for the one in the first half was strange.

“I don’t want to complain about the officials or VAR because it seemed all fine and it’s not what I’m here to do.

“Just disappointed the goal is deemed fractionally offside. Hard to tell and obviously we have to trust the fact the lines are correct, even though I will be pleased when they bring in the (semi) automated ones.

“Live it looked maybe just about offside, but disappointing because it was a big moment and a fantastic move.”