Jim Williams breezes into second round despite check-out mix-up

By Press Association
Jim Williams celebrates after beating Norman Madhoo (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Jim Williams shrugged off a mathematical blunder to whitewash Guyana’s Norman Madhoo and cruise into the second round of the PDC World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace.

Williams posted no score in the first leg of the third set when he wrongly checked out on 70 rather than his required 68 but still recovered to win all nine legs in a comfortable 3-0 victory.

The Welshman, who was the runner-up in the final BDO tournament in 2020, will next face former champion Peter Wright in the second round on Wednesday.

Matt Campbell claimed his first win on the Alexandra Palace stage after surviving a gutsy comeback from Lourence Ilagan to clinch a 3-2 win.

Campbell eased through the first two sets but missed double five to seal a 3-0 win and instead Ilagan checked out on 100 to take the set and prolong the match.

Another three-figure check-out saw Ilagan level the match, but Campbell came on strong in the deciding set, winning all three legs in a row, finishing with a flourish as he took the match with a 128 check-out.

Ricky Adams beat Simon Adams 3-0, while in the solitary second-round match played on Sunday afternoon 14th seed Joe Cullen proved too strong for Darren Penhall as he also racked up a 3-0 win.