Manchester United team bus damaged en route to Anfield

Liverpool have condemned the actions that led to Manchester United’s team bus being damaged before Sunday’s Premier League clash and vowed to punish those responsible.

A number of objects are understood to have been thrown at the visitors’ coach as it approached Anfield as the Red Devils made the short trip to Merseyside.

Part of a window on the upper deck of the bus was smashed, with footage on social media appearing to show it was as the result of a glass bottle being thrown.

A statement from the hosts read: “Liverpool Football Club utterly condemns the actions that led to damage being caused to the Manchester United team bus during its arrival at Anfield this afternoon.

“We are aware of footage of the incident circulating online and are working with Merseyside Police, to fully investigate and identify those responsible.

“Any individuals found guilty of this reprehensible behaviour will also face the full force of the club’s sanction process.”