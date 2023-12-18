The sporting weekend in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

The sporting weekend in pictures

By Press Association
Manchester United ended Liverpool’s 100 per cent record this season at Anfield (Peter Byrne/PA)
Manchester United ended Liverpool’s 100 per cent record this season at Anfield (Peter Byrne/PA)

Manchester United held Liverpool to a goalless draw at Anfield as Arsenal moved back to the top of the Premier League with a 2-0 win over Brighton and Crystal Palace fought back to get an unlikely point against Manchester City.

Phil Salt smashed a maiden T20 century and Harry Brook’s last-over heroics earned England victory over the West Indies to keep the series alive.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the top images from the weekend’s sporting action.

Arsenal v Brighton and Hove Albion – Premier League – Emirates Stadium
Gabriel Jesus helped Arsenal go back to the top of the Premier League (Nick Potts/PA)
Manchester City v Crystal Palace – Premier League – Etihad Stadium
Pep Guardiola saw his side surrender a two goal lead to Crystal Palace (Martin Rickett/PA)
Brentford v Aston Villa – Premier League – Gtech Community Stadium
Tempers flared in Aston Villa’s comeback victory over Brentford (John Walton/PA)
West Indies England Cricket
Harry Brook and Phil Salt steered England to a record-breaking run chase over West Indies (Ricardo Mazalan/AP)
Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal – Barclays Women’s Super League – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Tottenham earned a 1-0 Women’s Super League victory over Arsenal in the north London derby (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Paddy Power World Darts Championship 2023/24 – Day Two – Alexandra Palace
The World Darts Championship got under way at Alexandra Palace (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Celtic v Heart of Midlothian – cinch Premiership – Celtic Park
Celtic suffered a shock 2-0 defeat to Hearts (Steve Welsh/PA)
APTOPIX UFC 296 Mixed Martial Arts
Leon Edwards beat Colby Covington to retain his UFC welterweight titles (Steve Marcus/AP)
India England Cricket
England suffered a heavy defeat to India in their one-off women’s Test (Rajanish Kakade/AP)
Burnley v Everton – Premier League – Turf Moor
Sean Dyche returned to Burnley with Everton and claimed a 2-0 victory (Nick Potts/PA)
Rangers won the Viaplay Cup with victory over Aberdeen (Willie Vass/PA)
Rangers won the Viaplay Cup with victory over Aberdeen (Willie Vass/PA)
Manchester United and Liverpool played out an Anfield stalemate (Peter Byrne/PA)
Manchester United and Liverpool played out an Anfield stalemate (Peter Byrne/PA)
Jude Bellingham was on target for Real Madrid again (Pablo Garcia/AP)
Jude Bellingham was on target for Real Madrid again (Pablo Garcia/AP)
PNC Championship Golf
Tiger Woods played alongside his son Charlie at the PNC Championship (Kevin Kolczynski/AP)