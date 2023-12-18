Mauricio Pochettino keen to give academy talent path to Chelsea first team

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mauricio Pochettino keen to give academy talent path to Chelsea first team

By Press Association
Mauricio Pochettino said he will keep a path to Chelsea’s first team open for those who are good enough (John Walton/PA)
Mauricio Pochettino pledged to keep open a path to the Chelsea first team for academy graduates who prove themselves good enough.

The manager has given debuts this season to six players aged 20 and under, including defender Levi Colwill who has become an England international after featuring in all but one of Pochettino’s games in charge at Stamford Bridge.

Alex Matos, the 19-year-old forward signed from Norwich in the summer, was an unused substitute during Saturday’s 2-0 win against Sheffield United having made his Premier League debut in October against Fulham.

There have also been Chelsea bows for academy graduate Bashir Humphreys, 20, the 18-year-old Brazilian striker Deivid Washington, 19-year-old defender Diego Moreira and Mason Burstow, the 20-year-old forward signed from Charlton in 2022.

With a long injury list that continues to limit Pochettino’s options, the depth of the first-team squad has been tested despite a colossal £1billion outlay on recruitment during the last 18 months.

The manager singled out Matos in particular for praise, and emphasised the need to keep young players at the club believing that their path to the senior team will not be blocked by established signings.

“His (Matos) personality, his character is always so focused,” said Pochettino. “Of course he’s talented with potential. He’s really impressed me with his focus in everything. He’s so smart, watching always everything, always smiling.

“To compete with the first-team players is tough. But he’s really competitive, he’s really strong. He’ll kick you and smile at you.

“It’s nice to have this type of profile. I’m happy with him. There’s some massive talent in the academy in all the different teams.

“After four, five months we’ve had possibility to assess them all, and I think we have many young, talented players that, with time and given the possibility, can reach the level of Chelsea.”

Pochettino’s side host Newcastle in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday as the club hunts a first trophy since winning the Champions League in 2021 under former boss Thomas Tuchel.

The manager, who is himself yet to win silverware during his time in England having lost the final of this competition to Chelsea in 2015 when he was Tottenham boss, emphasised the importance of the game and intimated there would not be wholesale changes from the win against the Blades.

Nevertheless, youth development remains a pillar of his philosophy as he continues his rebuild of the west London side.

“The challenge is also to improve the young players that have arrived, like Romeo Lavia or Deivid Washington,” he said. “But also the players coming through the academy, we care a lot about that. We love the work that they are doing there in the academy.

“The talent is there, now we need to create the capacity. They need to believe that they can reach the first team. It’s not only about signing young players. It’s about academy players having the opportunity if they deserve to be involved.”