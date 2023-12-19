Football rumours: Crystal Palace interested in Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah

What the papers say

Crystal Palace are interested in a move for Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah this January, with the 24-year-old yet to play under Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino, the Daily Express reports. There is also reportedly interest from Serie A teams and Bayern Munich.

The Daily Mail reports Manchester United are willing to sell Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane, Anthony Martial and Casemiro after their director of football John Murtough spent time in Saudi Arabia this month.

Manchester United’s Raphael Varane (Nick Potts, PA)

However, the Manchester Evening News says Varane is hoping that the club will trigger their one-year contract extension option for him.

Wolves are reportedly looking to sign Nigerian striker Rafiu Durosinmi from Viktoria Plzen for around £7million, despite reportedly being set to report losses of £65million.

Social media round-up

🚨🌳 Understand Nottingham Forest are in contact with Nuno Espírito Santo as potential new head coach. Talks are ongoing. Former Al Ittihad, Spurs and Wolves manager is top candidate in case #NFFC decide to fire Steve Cooper. pic.twitter.com/KaaXXFW2Nh — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 18, 2023

⚫⚪ Newcastle have reportedly stepped up their pursuit of Argentine attacker Benjamin Rollheiser, who is viewed as a potential upgrade on Miguel Almiron… But, Toon fans, would you be happy to see Almiron replaced in the starting XI?https://t.co/jPONlzjXfg — TEAMtalk (@TEAMtalk) December 18, 2023

Players to watch

Ian Maatsen: Chelsea are reportedly willing to sell the 21-year-old Dutch defender in January, with Manchester City, West Ham, Roma and Napoli among clubs interested in him, 90min says.

Chelsea’s Ian Maatsen (John Walton, PA)

Clement Lenglet: The Aston Villa defender’s loan deal from Barcelona could be terminated by the Spanish club as they look to sell the 28-year-old, Football Insider reports.