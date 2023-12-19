Steve Cooper’s future in doubt after Forest hold talks with Nuno Espirito Santo

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper’s position is under severe threat after the club held talks with former Wolves and Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo about taking over at the City Ground, the PA news agency understands.

Cooper’s tenure is in doubt following a run of just one win in 13 Premier League games, which has seen Forest plummet to just five points above the drop zone.

Officials from the club have spoken to the Portuguese about replacing Cooper, PA understands.

Steve Cooper’s time at Nottingham Forest appears to be coming to an end (Nick Potts/PA)

Nuno has been out of work since leaving Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad in November. He appears in line for a return to the Premier League two years after his sacking from an ill-fated four-month stay at Spurs.

Cooper has had the support of the Forest fans after taking them from the bottom of the Championship to Premier League survival last season.

It was fan power that saved him from the sack last term, but with another summer of heavy investment from owner Evangelos Marinakis, it looks as if the Greek businessman has lost patience.

Reports in Portugal suggest a deal for Nuno could be tied up before Saturday’s home clash with Bournemouth.